MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Mountain Electric Cooperative has added an automated telephone payment system that will allow members to pay bills by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, according to a release from the company.
Members may call toll-free (833) 399-0814 to directly access this system, or may call the Mountain City or Newland offices to access this system via the greeting message menu. The system allows payments by credit cards and e-checks.
The release notes that E-check payments require an e-check profile to be set up online prior to using the new telephone system.
The new system will allow another remote payment option for customers and will reduce front office workload that facilitates staggered work schedules and other internal safety measures, the release stated.
