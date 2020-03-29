RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 1,107 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,040 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 91 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts don’t fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Five people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 29, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
As of March 29, N.C. DHHS reported that 18,945 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
DHHS reported that as of March 29, a total of 69 of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19, with 70 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting that a total of 691 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 5,726 out of 14,594 total beds were available.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The person had travel history and has been in isolation since being tested, the department said, adding that local public health staff have identified the person's close contacts, who have been in quarantine.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties, but all neighboring counties to Avery, including Mitchell (1), McDowell (5), Burke (3), Caldwell (3) and Watauga (5) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, March 29, according to the News & Observer.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 67 tests in Watauga County as of March 27, while outside agencies had reported a total of 140 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected four tests by March 27, while outside agencies had collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Friday evening, March 27, that 42 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 24 negative results and 18 results pending.
TRHD noted that Avery County totals would be updated in the morning hours beginning on Monday, March 30. To this point, numbers have primarily been updated each evening.
"Please remember we are doing our best and working around the clock," the Toe River Health District posted on social media. "This event will end at some point and we all want to look back at this time and say we banded together with our neighbors, family and friends to get through this."
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 315 reported cases, and 134 reported cases in Wake County and 103 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 125,313 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 12:30 p.m. on March 29, with 2,197 reported deaths. The university also reports that 2,612 patients have recovered from the virus.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
