RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,307 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 137 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 11 a.m. Monday, March 30.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts don’t fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Six people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 30, according to NCDHHS. As of March 30, N.C. DHHS reported that 20,864 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported 1,316 cases as of 12:45 p.m. March 30. The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS reported as of March 30 that with 64 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 745 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 6,235 out of 15,398 total beds were available.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties, but all neighboring counties to Avery, including Mitchell (1), McDowell (5), Burke (5), Caldwell (3) and Watauga (5) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Monday, March 30, according to the News & Observer.
Neighboring Tennessee counties Carter County (1) and Johnson County (2) also report active cases, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Friday, March 27, that 42 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 24 negative results and 18 results pending.
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 382 reported cases, and 170 reported cases in Wake County and 107 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 140,886 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 8 p.m. on March 29, an increase of more than 15,000 cases in an eight-hour period, with 2,467 reported deaths. The university also reports that 2,661 patients have recovered from the virus.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
