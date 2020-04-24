RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina rose by more than 400 overnight to 8,052 while 477 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS also reports that 269 deaths have been associated with the virus.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 284 individuals have died from the virus, with 8,136 cases statewide as of noon on Friday, April 24.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 872,122 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on April 24, with 50,106 reported deaths.
A total of 100,584 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 24, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of noon on April 23, one of seven North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 73 people in Avery County have been tested, with 71 negative results and two tests pending.
“We have two counties that have not received a positive result as of yet. This does not mean there are not positive cases here. This just indicates that no one we have tested is positive nor have we been notified of a positive from another area coming here,” according to a social media post from Avery County Health Department.
Five additional counties in North Carolina have yet to report a positive case: Madison, Swain and Graham in the western portion of the state, and Camden and Hyde counties in the Coastal Plain of NC.
A total of 106 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 100 negative results, with one result pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with all five cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 81 tests administered, with 79 negative results and two current result pending, according to the Toe River Health District.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 27 positive tests as of April 24, while Wilkes County has 11 reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 21 cases and Burke County with 83 cases.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,407. Wake County is reporting 633 cases and Durham County reports 500 cases as of April 24, according to the newspaper.
