Avery County and the Avery County Health Department have announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available for North Carolina residents in groups one, two and three.
These groups include healthcare and long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 years of age or older and frontline essential workers.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, frontline essential workers in group three include workers in critical manufacturing, education staff at colleges, universities, public schools and daycare facilities, grocery store and pharmacy employees, food and agriculture, government and community service workers, healthcare and public health staff, public safety workers and transportation workers.
Vaccines will be offered at the Agriculture Extension Center (661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland) on Friday, March 5.
Appointments are necessary. Please call the Avery County vaccine call center at (828) 733-8273 for an appointment. The call center will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. daily.
For the appointment, please bring your insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for easy access to have the vaccination in your upper arm. Masks are required.
Please visit www.averycountync.gov for more information.
