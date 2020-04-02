NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative announced that the company is suspending electrical services disconnections for residential customers beginning from Wednesday, April 1, through Sunday, May 31.
According to a press release, residential MEC customers will not receive fees or service disconnections if they are unable to pay their power bills by the due date. The company says that the energy costs a customer accrues over time will still be due eventually, but special arrangements will be available to pay off the accrued debt over a reasonable period of time. The company encourages customers to continue to make payments if they are able.
In the release, the company also stated that it will help small businesses that are struggling due to the current health crisis.
“MEC will continue to help non-residential members who have suffered a loss of income and cannot make their bill payments due to the COVID-19 outbreak. These members should contact their local MEC office to explain their situation. Assistance is considered on a case-by-case basis and will apply primarily to small businesses that can show a loss of income and inability to make bill payments. We will continue to evaluate this policy and timeframe as the situation develops,” the release stated.
The policy change comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a relief measure March 31 that prevents utility companies from shutting off services for 60 days. These services include electricity, gas, water and waste water services.
“Telecommunication companies that provide phone, cable and internet services are strongly urged to follow these same rules,” Cooper said. “This order encourages banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
In addition, MEC reminded its members to be wary of scams and spoofed callers that are attempting to take advantage of the current health crisis. MEC will not call its customers to demand immediate payment with a prepaid card, ask for sensitive information such as bank account numbers or threaten to disconnect services.
“This is a fluid situation, and we recognize that businesses, individuals and families are impacted by these unprecedented events," the release stated. "As this situation evolves, MEC is committed to being responsive to the needs of our members, employees and communities.”
MEC lobbies will remain closed through April 30th and possibility longer. The company encourages its members to conduct necessary business with MEC over the phone, online or via email.
Additionally, drive-through windows will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Newland and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Roan Mountain office.
MEC crews will remain on-call 24/7 to respond to any power outages or emergencies and make necessary system repairs. Customers can report an outage by calling their nearby MEC office.
