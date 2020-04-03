BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae May School of Nursing and Health Sciences has donated medical supplies to several medical centers in the high country, including the Toe River Health District, Cannon Memorial Hospital, the Mission Hospital System, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and Life Care Center of Banner Elk, according to a press release from the school.
“As COVID-19 started marching across the world, [Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences] Dr. Kimberly Priode directed the faculty to start thinking about what supplies we could donate to our clinical partners,” Assistant Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Dr. Teresa Darnall said.
The supplies run the gamut of essential equipment that are needed to fight COVID-19. The medical centers will receive surgical masks with face shields, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and fluid-impervious gowns and other essential equipment.
MSONHS Coordinator of Clinical Compliance and Student Advisement Fabienne Dellinger said that giving back to the college’s clinical partners, who many undergraduate nursing students complete their clinical requirements with, is just one small way of saying thank you.
“Our partners have always been so good to help with our student placements and give our students excellent knowledge to take with them as future nurses,” she said. “As a community, we always try to come together and help out any way we can. It was nice to be able to donate things that are very critical during this crisis.”
Both Dr. Darnall and Dr. Priode shared similar sentiments.
“We are nurses. It is what we do to support each other,” Dr. Darnall said. “These are our clinical partners [and in doing so] they provide a place for our students to learn how to become nurses. We are always interested in the safety and wellbeing of our nursing colleagues.”
“Faculty and staff from the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences knew that it was incumbent upon us, as health professionals, to help in every way within our power with the health crisis,” Dr. Priode said. “In these unprecedented times, it is even more crucial that our nursing and emergency medical services and management students, faculty, and staff help mitigate the pandemic as leaders and future healthcare providers and caregivers.”
Carmen Lacey, President and Chief Nursing Officer at the Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville (a member of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System), shared her appreciation for the college’s donation.
“We truly appreciate the generosity of the college,” she said. “We hope and pray that our community does not get to the point that the supplies are necessary, but knowing that we have them in case the need arises is very comforting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.