BANNER ELK — While the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not called for pre-emptive school closures, Lees-McRae has made the difficult decision to move in-person classes online beginning Monday, March 23.
All in-person classes, both on the main campus in Banner Elk and those held at Surry Community College, are canceled from Monday through Sunday, March 16 to 22, so faculty and staff can make preparations for remote instruction.
The college plans to resume regular classroom instruction on Monday, April 13.
Students have been asked to vacate their residence halls while classes are held online, however the school is making exceptions for those with special circumstances.
Lees-McRae continues to modify other operations to minimize risks to the entire community.
The previously announced changes to events remain in effect. Prior to April 11, college-sponsored events with expected attendance of more than 20 people taking place on campus or off campus will be postponed, canceled, or virtualized.
Student-athletes with scheduled competitions and travel will receive information from their respective coaches. The Office of Athletics and Club Sports will follow the guidance of the athletic conference.
Lees-McRae is committed to protecting the members of its community and to the successful completion of the semester. College operations will continue and the Banner Elk campus will remain open, but previously announced facility closures and travel limitations remain in effect.
Lees-McRae has developed a webpage to share updates and information with the college community. Click to lmc.edu/coronavirus for more information on actions being taken by the college. With additional questions, call Nina Mastandrea at mastandrean@lmc.edu or (828) 898-8729.
