BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College has closed its campus to the public and has moved all of its in-person classes to a remote format in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, according to an April 2 press release from the school.
The closure comes after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order on Friday, March 27. All classes held at both the main campus in Banner Elk and those held at Surry Community College will take place remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester. Students can expect to receive further information regarding the class changes from their instructors through the college’s learning management system, according to the release.
The release states, “For the safety of both the employees and the local community, campus is closed to the public, including the Mill Pond and the Athletic Complex and fields. Campus will be monitored regularly by college security.”
Additionally, all public events prior to July 1 have been canceled. The commencement ceremony, which was to be held on Saturday, May 9, will be on Homecoming weekend during the fall semester. A recognition of student efforts will be held via a virtual celebration on Friday, May 8, and diplomas will be mailed to graduates after the end of the Spring semester, the release states.
The college’s faculty and staff are available by phone and email during regular business hours. The Community Membership Program and the associated access to the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons, Broyhill Wellness Center, Arthur-Lauritsen-Sanders Track, outdoor tennis courts, and Rhea-Lyons Indoor Swimming Pool has been suspended until July 1.
FORUM and Lees-McRae Summer Theatre are still under consideration. Final decisions will be announced once they have been made, the release noted.
