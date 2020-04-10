RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper issued executive order 131 on Thursday, April 9, further limiting the occupancy of retail businesses.
The order limits to the number of individuals in a store to 20 percent of the store's stated fire capacity, or to five customers for every 1,000 square feet of retail space. The order also orders businesses to clearly mark six feet of spacing in lines at cash registers and in other high-traffic areas for customers.
The order encompasses businesses such as grocery stores, convenience stores, large retail stores, pharmacies, banks, ABC stores, hardware stores, vehicle dealerships and other businesses that remain open. Additionally, businesses are required to station staff at business entrances to enforce the Emergency Maximum Occupancy limit.
The Governor also encouraged businesses to take further sanitary and health precautions. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
Seventy-five people in North Carolina have died due to the COVID-19 virus, and there are at least 3,823 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported as of its most recent update at 11 a.m. on April 10 that 423 people are hospitalized with the virus and 3,908 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 467,184 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. April 10, with 16,736 reported deaths. The university also reports that 26,522 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Avery County has yet to report a case among residents. According to Avery County Health Department, 59 people have been tested, with 57 negative results, zero positive results, and two results pending as of Friday, April 10.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 12 reported cases, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reports that Mitchell County has three reported cases, with neighboring counties McDowell reporting 16 cases and Burke reporting 42 cases.
Ashe County reported its third COVID-19 case, at App state student, on April 8, while Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases and Carter County (Tenn.) has three reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
A total of 57,645 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 10.
