NEWLAND — Toe River Health District has confirmed a positive test of an individual for COVID-19 in Avery County as of 5 p.m. on Friday, June 5, according to a media release from Avery County Health Department. The case increases the county's number of positive cases to five in all, with two having recovered from the virus.
Avery County Health Department had been notified that the two Avery residents had tested positive for the virus, and are currently in isolation, according to a release from ACHD.
"Public health staff are working to complete an investigation and contact close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released," according to the health department release. "The Avery County Health Department will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners."
The health department stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against the COVID-19 virus.
"It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, headaches, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms," the release stated.
“As our counties start opening back up it’s important to remember that CoVID-19 is still here,” added Diane Creek, Toe River Health District Health Director. “We are blessed in Avery County to have a strong community. Your public officials and county leadership have been working tirelessly to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part by continuing to follow the guidelines, and remember that we’re all in this together, and to support one another."
