RALEIGH — North Carolina saw its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases yet on Saturday, May 23, with 1,107 new cases reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Avery County remains with two reported cases, while Ashe County is up to 32 cases, Watauga County reports 12 cases and Wilkes County is at 472 cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.
Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Recovered
|N.C.
|22,864
|778
|589
|11,637
|U.S.
|1,608,298
|96,283
|N/A
|350,135
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (May 23) and NCDHHS (Saturday morning, May 23). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, as of Saturday afternoon, May 23.
High Country Cases
|Resident Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Avery
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ashe
|32
|24
|N/A
|0
|Watauga
|12
|3
|N/A
|0
|Caldwell
|105
|N/A
|52
|2
|Wilkes
|472
|N/A
|301
|3
|Johnson
|15
|0
|15
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|17
|1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (May 22), the Raleigh News & Observer (May 23), NCDHHS (May 23), Caldwell County Health Department (May 22), Toe River Health District (May 21) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 22). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
Mecklenburg County reports the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 3,142 cases. Wake County reports 1,434 cases, with 1,230 cases in Durham County and 1,033 cases in Guilford County.
Testing Numbers
|State/County
|Tests Completed
|N.C.
329,582
|Avery
|501
|Ashe
|218
|Watauga
|490
|Caldwell
|2,632
|Wilkes
|N/A
|Johnson*
|1,884
|Carter*
|1,229
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (May 22), NCDHHS (May 23), Toe River Health District (May 21), Caldwell County Health Department (May 22) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 22). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
