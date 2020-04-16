RALEIGH — A total of 132 people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 452 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. on April 16, and there were currently 5,465 confirmed cases in the state.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 640,014 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. on April 16, with 31,002 reported deaths.
A total of 70,917 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 16, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of April 16, one of seven North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 63 people in Avery County have been tested, with 61 negative results and two tests pending.
"We still don’t have widespread test availability... So we stick to the guidelines to have tests be used in a manner that best protects the public. We want to test those who are the most likely to spread COVID-19: healthcare workers, long-term-care facility residents, first responders, high-risk and hospitalized patients," according to a social media post from Avery County Health Department on April 15.
A total of 76 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 66 negative results, six pending results, and has reported four total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with two of those cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 71 tests administered, with 69 negative results, and two tests pending, according to Toe River Health District.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 16, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 19 cases and Burke County with 63 cases.
As of April 15, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 17, and it is predicting that April 13 could have been the day with the most deaths. The projections assume full social distancing through May 2020. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.