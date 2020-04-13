DHHS logo

RALEIGH – A total of 90 people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus as of 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and 4,582 state residents have tested positive for the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 313 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. on April 13.

The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 557,663 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. April 13, with 22,116 reported deaths. 

A total of 63,388 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 13, according to N.C. DHHS.

Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on April 13, one of eight North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, 59 People in Avery County have been tested, with 57 negative results and two tests pending.

Mitchell County has reported four total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with two of those cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 64 tests administered, with 62 negative results and two results pending, according to Toe River Health District.

Watauga County has seven positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.

Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 13, according to Caldwell County spokesperson Paige Counts, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 16 cases and Burke County with 60 cases.

As of April 13, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 15, with the number of deaths per day peaking on April 17. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.

More Info to Know

N.C. Executive Orders

  • Stay at home except to go out for an essential job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people.
  • No gatherings of 10 people or more.
  • N.C. public schools are closed through May 15.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants are banned; businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and others are ordered closed.
  • The number of people in a retail store cannot exceed 20 percent of the store's fire-code capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Avery County Orders

  • All residents and non-residents of Avery County arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or seven days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside the county.
  • All lodging, short-term rentals and other fee-based overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days are prohibited.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

  • Practice social distancing: avoiding gatherings, keep six feet or more away from others and remain at home as much as possible.
  • Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Keep distance from others who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
  • People at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible.
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

People at high risk include anyone who:

  • Is 65 years of age or older
  • Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Has a high-risk condition that includes: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; Heart disease with complications; Compromised immune system; Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; or Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

If You Are Sick

  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
  • If you become ill, call your health care provider to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room.
  • N.C. DHHS currently recommends that “most people do not need testing for COVID-19. If you are sick and unsure if you should get tested, please call your health care provider.”

Sources: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Avery County, N.C. DHHS, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, AppHealthCare

More Information

  • Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
  • NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
  • AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 264-4995
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
  • Toll-free hotline for non-emergency questions: 1-866-462-3821 or click to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”

