RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 1,622 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,584 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 204 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts don’t fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Twelve people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of April 1, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Wilkes, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
As of April 1, N.C. DHHS reported that 26,243 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
DHHS reported as of April 1 that with 94 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 856 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,473 out of 14,594 total beds were available.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported two additional positive test results in Watauga County on March 27, bringing the total in that county to six.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties, but all neighboring counties to Avery, including Mitchell (1), McDowell (7), Burke (5), Caldwell (3) and Watauga (6) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, April 1, according to the News & Observer.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 67 tests in Watauga County as of March 27, while outside agencies had reported a total of 140 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected four tests by March 27, while outside agencies had collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Wednesday, April 1, that 47 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 34 negative results and 13 results pending.
"Please remember we are doing our best and working around the clock," the Toe River Health District posted on social media. "This event will end at some point and we all want to look back at this time and say we banded together with our neighbors, family and friends to get through this."
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 444 reported cases, and 208 reported cases in Wake County and 126 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 190,740 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 1:30 p.m. on April 1, an increase of more than 49,000 cases in a three day span, with 4,127 reported deaths. The university also reports that 8,362 patients have recovered from the virus.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
