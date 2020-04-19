RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 6,493 and 465 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS also reports that 172 deaths have been associated with the virus.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 192 individuals have died from the virus, with 6,589 cases statewide.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 742,442 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 2 p.m. on April 19, with 39,291 reported deaths.
A total of 78,772 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 19, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of April 17, one of seven North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 66 people in Avery County have been tested, with 65 negative results and one test pending.
"We still don’t have widespread tests availability... So we stick to the guidelines to have tests be used in a manner that best protects the public. We want to test those who are the most likely to spread COVID-19: healthcare workers, long-term-care facility residents, first responders, high-risk and hospitalized patients," according to a social media post from Avery County Health Department on April 15.
A total of 80 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 71 negative results, four pending results, and has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with two of those cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 71 tests administered, with all negative results and no current results pending, according to the Toe River Health District.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 23 positive tests as of April 17, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 20 cases and Burke County with 68 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.