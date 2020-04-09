Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.