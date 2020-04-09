RALEIGH — Sixty-nine people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus, and there are at least 3,707 confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported as of its most recent update at 11 a.m. on April 9 that 398 people are hospitalized with the virus and 3,651 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 451,491 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1 p.m. April 9, with 15,938 reported deaths. The university also reports that 24,790 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Avery County has yet to report a case among residents. According to Avery County Health Department, 59 people have been tested, with 56 negative results, zero positive results, and three results pending as of Thursday, April 9.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 12 reported cases, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reports that Mitchell County has three reported cases, with neighboring counties McDowell reporting 13 cases and Burke reporting 42 cases.
Ashe County reported its third COVID-19 case, at App state student, on April 8, while Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases and Carter County (Tenn.) has three reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
A total of 47,809 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 9.
