RALEIGH — Positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continue to rise, as the Raleigh News & Observer reported that there are 298 reported cases as of 4:30 p.m. on March 22.
This is different than the figure reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at around 10:16 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, which stated that 255 cases were reported in the state.
"But some cases reported by county health departments can take 24 to 48 hours before they are included in the the number reported by the state," the News & Observer stated. "The News & Observer is keeping a real-time count of additional cases announced by counties updated throughout the day."
A total of 44 counties out of the 100 in the state had reported confirmed cases of the virus, according to the News & Observer. Watauga reported its second known case on March 18; no other known cases have been reported in the county so far.
Ashe and Avery counties have not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the morning of March 22.
NDHHS reported on March 22 that 912 total tests had been completed at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, which did not include tests at university and commercial laboratories.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 26,747 confirmed cases in the United States as of 11 a.m. on March 22. This is around 7,123 more cases than had been reported the day before. The university reported that there had been a total of 340 deaths across the country related to COVID-19, and 176 people who had recovered.
According to NCDHHS, no deaths related to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.
