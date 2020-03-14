RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the issuance of an executive order Saturday afternoon, March 14, that closes all K-12 public schools in the state until at least March 30, as well as bans all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
According to Cooper, school buildings will operate on March 16 as a teacher workday to allow staff and students to retrieve personal items and needed resources.
"I do not make this decision lightly. We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students," Cooper said. "We are working of efforts to deal with these challenges... Our lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic, but we're gonna get through this. I'm grateful to the people of our state who are doing the right thing and taking steps to protect themselves and their families. Hindsight is 20/20. I don't want any regrets in our rearview mirror when this pandemic subsides."
Cooper said that he is putting together an education task force to help meet the needs that schools closings will create, such as child nutrition.
"We and the (education task force) are working on distance learning (and) using school buses to deliver meals to students," N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said at the March 14 press event.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said at the March 14 press event that there's been no community spread of COVID-19.
"Between the state lab and LabCorp, we've done well over 500 tests at this point and the number of tests being done continues to accelerate," Cohen said on March 14.
The logistics and ramifications of the decision to close are already being taken into consideration by Avery County Schools.
"I will be meeting with our leadership team tomorrow (March 15) to discuss possible workdays as well as ways in which we can provide content to the students during this two-week period," ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said in a statement provided to The AJT on Saturday afternoon following the announcement. "Also, we are going to research ways in which we can make meals available, if possible."
There are at least 23 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, health officials said early Saturday, which is an increase of eight cases reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since Friday, March 13.
"Please refer to our Facebook page for updated information," the Avery County Schools Facebook page advised shortly following the governor's announcement. "Thank you for your support and understanding during this time."
This is a developing story. Continue to click to www.averyjournal.com for continuing developments.
