Blue Ridge Partnership for Children has postponed upcoming BLOCK Fest and Child Fest events to be held in Mitchell and Yancey counties, according to a March 13 press release by the organization.
As you know COVID 19, the Coronavirus, has come to North Carolina and efforts are under way to reduce exposure to the virus as much as possible. The safety of our families is always our top priority and, if we can help in some small way to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus we want to do that," the release states. "Governor Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina and our leading health officials recommend that non-essential public events be postponed. With all of this in mind, the Partnership has decided to postpone BLOCK Fest in Yancey County and Child Fest at Mitchell High School. We will reschedule these events as soon as possible."
