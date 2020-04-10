BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort has teamed up with Middle Fork Records to bring you some of our favorite bands.
Throughout the month of April tune in while you are self-quarantining. Grab a bite, get your dancin’ shoes on and get the family together for some great music. Join us Saturday, April 11, for the kickoff event with If Birds Could Fly.
All shows are free from your couch and shown on the Beech Mountain Resort Facebook page. Watch parties start nightly at 7 p.m. The following is the full lineup of performances:
- Saturday, April 11 - If Birds Could Fly
- Monday, April 13 - Mason Via
- Wednesday, April 15 - Jamen Denton
- Monday, April 20 - Downtown Abby and the Echoes
- Wednesday, April 22 - Josh Perryman
- Monday, April 27 - Josh Daniel’s Grateful Band
- Wednesday, April 29 - Morgan Wade
For more information, click to www.beechmountainresort.com/2020/04/08/virtual-watch-party-april-music-series
