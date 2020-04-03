RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer has reported that at least 2,200 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 2,093 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 259 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts do not fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
A total of 25 people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of April 3, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Wilkes, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state. NCDHHS reports 19 deaths as of its report at 11:25 a.m. on April 3.
A second COVID-19 case was confirmed in Mitchell County by the Toe River Health District on Wednesday, April 1. Public health staff have initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of the disease.
In addition to the seven Watauga County residents who have tested positive for the virus, AppHealthCare announced on March 31 that an additional person who is not a permanent resident of the county has tested positive and is isolating in Watauga.
In nearby counties, Wilkes County has had four reported cases of the virus, and one person has died, according to the News & Observer. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, April 3.
As of April 3, N.C. DHHS reported that 31,598 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
DHHS reported as of April 3 that with 87 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 635 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,156 out of 21,222 total beds were available.
No positive test results have been reported in Avery Counties, but all neighboring counties to Avery report multiple cases, including Mitchell (2), McDowell (8), Burke (10), Caldwell (5) and Watauga (7) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Friday, April 3, according to the News & Observer.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Friday, April 3, that 52 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 42 negative results and 10 results pending.
"No matter what the specific case count is in our district, community transmission is present in our state and region," Toe River Health District states. "When you choose to follow precautions like avoiding unnecessary outings, maintain distance from others, wash your hands often, disinfect spaces and stay home when you are sick, you are choosing to protect yourself and everyone around you. Thank you for choosing to protect yourself, your loved ones, your neighbors and even those you may not know."
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 564 reported cases, and 275 reported cases in Wake County and 159 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 266,671 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 4 p.m. on April 3, with 6,921 reported deaths. The university also reports that 9,445 patients have recovered from the virus.
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
