HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is seeking donations of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, according to a release from the organization.
"Our normal suppliers are not able to keep up with the demand and have canceled the orders we placed previously," Rod Hudspeth, ARHS Sr. Vice President, said.
Businesses or individuals with extra hand sanitizer are asked to help. ARHS will gladly accept gifts of any size or container of hand sanitizer, including travel size bottles and spray pens. Donations must be alcohol-based, not homemade, and contain at least 60-percent alcohol.
According to the release, anyone who has hand sanitizer to donate may bring it to the front entrance at Cannon Memorial Hospital or to the security checkpoint at Watauga Medical Center. For questions or more information, contact Brian Whitfield at bwhitfield@apprhs.org or (828) 262-9105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.