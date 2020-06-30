RALEIGH — North Carolina leaders were set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools would open this coming school year, but according to media reports citing the governor’s press office, the plan has been delayed.
Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.
On June 8, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year. The guidelines anticipated three reopening scenarios: Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing; Plan B, which calls for moderate social distancing; or Plan C, which would result in remote learning only.
At the time, NCDHHS said that in consultation with the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction, it would announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented for schools to most safely reopen.
But sources said June 30 that the July 1 press briefing would not include an update on schools.
