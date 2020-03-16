AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to the health and well-being of our region. With great consideration, we are making changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided that it is in the best interest of our community to virtualize, postpone, or cancel all events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Our employees are all practicing “social distancing” and will be working remotely but will be available by phone and email to address any questions or concerns. We will keep the community updated as more information comes to light from the NCDHHS and will continue to make changes as necessary.
AMY Wellness Foundation Event Updates:
- Regional convening Meeting Avery County – Mental Health – 3 to 5 p.m. on March 19, 2020, has been Cancelled.
- Grant Writing Workshop, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on April 8, 2020, has been Postponed.
With understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also push back the first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in the funding opportunity. More information will be posted on our website and social pages as things progress at amywellnessfoundation.org.
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to work collaboratively to find preventative, up-stream, and innovative solutions to alleviate health disparities to transform our three-county region.
For more information, click to amywellnessfoundation.org.
