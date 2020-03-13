NEWLAND — In the wake of the COVID-19 national emergency, AMY Regional Library has released the following to share with those across the region who utilize the public libraries' services.
"Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library’s primary focus is to provide information. Since we are so immersed in the everyday lives of many people in our communities, we want to proactively respond to any potential threats to your health. Our approach is to inform the public in times of elevated sickness rather than show panic," the letter from Regional Library Director Amber Westall Briggs writes.
"Because we are a regional system, we follow the guidance of local health officials who assess risks to individual communities and make decisions based on state and federal resources. With regard to recommendations made by our health officials and to make sure we all stay as healthy as possible, we are taking the following actions:
- Our employees will often thoroughly wash their hands.
- We provide sanitizer if available to employees and patrons.
- We provide gloves to employees while they are cleaning or processing materials.
- We disinfect all working surfaces as often as possible.
- We encourage our employees to stay home if they are sick (especially with a fever).
- We are asking that our library users take the same precautions if possible.
"Please follow the recommended common sense measures given by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: www ncdhhs.gov/division/public health/coronayirus-disease-2019-covid19—response-north-carolina/individuals-families."
"These are proactive steps we are taking and recommending to help reduce the likelihood of spreading disease. If you have any concerns, consult your doctor or contact your Health Department," the letter continues. "If you are concerned about becoming sick and fear using our services, we reserve the right to be fluid in our approach. That means that in the event of a potential closure of other businesses, agencies or institutions, we will continue to provide services in some manner. Some of these services are already available to you in the form of our website and online services.
"If you cannot return materials to the public library due to illness or concerns, please contact your local library by phone, email, or through the messaging service on our website. We will work with you, regarding your specific situation and will waive fines and/or extend borrowing timeframes when needed. If you have further questions please feel free to contact our main office at (828) 682-4476. For updated information, regarding programming and meeting spaces, please check with us at our website: www.amyregionalibrary.org."
