NEWLAND — Avery County Health Department has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Avery County as of Monday afternoon, May 18.
The department said in a release that the individual is currently in isolation, and that public health staff have already initiated an investigation. Close contacts of the individual have been identified, and officials are working to contain the spread of the virus.
Toe River Health District also reports two additional COVID-19 cases in Yancey County, bringing the county's total to 10 confirmed cases.
“As our counties start opening back up, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still here,” Toe River Health District Health Director Diane Creek said. “We are blessed in Avery County to have a strong community. Your public officials and county leadership have been working tirelessly to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part by continuing to follow the guidelines, and remember that we’re all in this together, and to support one another."
North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 19,023 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 661 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 511 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 691 individuals have died from the virus, with 19,123 cases statewide as of 3 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,496,509 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. on May 18, with 89,874 reported deaths and more than 243,430 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 255,755 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of May 18, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus is 9,115, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 438 people in Avery County have been tested, with 405 negative results and 33 tests pending, as of 8 a.m. on May 18. The increase in tests administered and pending totals are contributed in part to the drive-through testing clinic held at Avery County Health Department's parking lot in Newland on Thursday, May 7.
A total of 203 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of May 18, with 182 negative results, with 15 results pending. The county has reported six total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with five cases having recovered. Yancey County, the latest county to report its first case of COVID-19, reports 497 people tested, with 202 negative results, 287 results pending and 10 current active positive cases of COVID-19.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 11 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 86 positive tests as of May 18 with two deaths, while Wilkes County has 425 reported cases and one death, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 28 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 32 cases and one death. Burke County reports 198 cases, with 14 deaths in that county attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County has reported 15 cases and Carter County has reported 19 cases with one death, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 2,652. Wake County is reporting 1,239 and Durham County reports 1,009 cases.
How to Protect Yourself
● Practice social distancing. This means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, keeping 6 feet or more from others and remaining at home to the greatest extent possible
● Frequent hand washing
● Cover a cough or sneeze
● Keep distance from others who are sick
● Avoid touching the face
● Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles
● Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public when possibly being around people like grocery stores or pharmacies.
COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Signs and Symptoms
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms.
● Fever
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Chills
● Repeated shaking with chills
● Muscle pain
● Headache
● Sore throat
● New loss of taste or smell
People at high risk include anyone who:
● Is 65 years of age or older
● Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
● Has a high-risk condition that includes:
- Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- Heart disease with complications
- Compromised immune system
- Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
- Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
People who are at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
Managing Your Overall Health
During this time, it is important to manage one's overall health. There are resources available if needed to reduce anxiety or stress, if someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts, if there's a need to better manage chronic conditions and more. Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website at www.ncdhhs.gov.
Additional Resources
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To view the case count for North Carolina, including a county map and additional metrics, click to www.ncdhhs.gov.
A COVID-19 toll free helpline has been set up to answer general, non-emergent questions at 1-866-462-3821. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”
