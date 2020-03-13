CHERRYVILLE — The annual 1A West vs. Midwest All-Star Basketball Games, which features senior high school players from across the region that participate in 1A classification high school basketball, have been postponed until further notice, according to an email release from event organizer and founder, Dr. Bud Black.
"With the recommendation of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the Executive Committee of the West vs Midwest 1A All-Star Games recommends the 2020 All-Star Games and Banquet be postponed until further notice," the email stated.
A number of Avery players have participated in the contest in past seasons, with Lady Vikings seniors Tiffany Brocco and Lila Cantrell slated to play in the contest this year, which was slated to take place at Cherokee High School on March 21.
The 1A West vs. Midwest All-Star Game is the latest athletic event to alter its schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as the NCHSAA, NCAA and major pro sports have all suspended cancelled activities altogether in reaction to the crisis.
