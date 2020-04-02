RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer has reported that 1,717 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,584 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 204 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts do not fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Fifteen people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of April 2, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Wilkes, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
A second COVID-19 case was confirmed in Mitchell County by the Toe River Health District on Wednesday afternoon, April 1. The individual who tested positive is currently in isolation. Public health staff have initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of the disease.
An additional Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County to seven among residents of the county.
In addition to the seven Watauga County residents who have tested positive for the virus, AppHealthCare announced on March 31 that an additional person who is not a permanent resident of the county has tested positive and is isolating in Watauga.
In nearby counties, Wilkes County has had two reported cases of the virus, and one person has died, according to the News & Observer. Caldwell County has three positive cases, according to N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe and Avery counties still have no cases as of 9 a.m. April 2.
As of April 1, N.C. DHHS reported that 26,243 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
DHHS reported as of April 1 that with 94 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 856 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,473 out of 14,594 total beds were available.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties, but all neighboring counties to Avery, including Mitchell (2), McDowell (7), Burke (5), Caldwell (3) and Watauga (7) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, April 2, according to the News & Observer.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 67 tests in Watauga County as of March 27, while outside agencies had reported a total of 140 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected four tests by March 27, while outside agencies had collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Wednesday, April 1, that 47 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 34 negative results and 13 results pending.
"Please remember we are doing our best and working around the clock," the Toe River Health District posted on social media. "This event will end at some point and we all want to look back at this time and say we banded together with our neighbors, family and friends to get through this."
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 465 reported cases, and 229 reported cases in Wake County and 141 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 216,722 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 10 a.m. April 2, an increase of nearly 26,000 cases in less than a day, with 5,137 reported deaths. The university also reports that 8,672 patients have recovered from the virus.
More information:
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
