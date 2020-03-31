RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,498 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 157 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts don’t fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Eight people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 31, according to NCDHHS. As of March 31, N.C. DHHS reported that 23,106 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported 1,512 cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on March 31. The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS reported as of March 31 that with 84 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 793 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,024 out of 17,572 total beds were available.
No positive test results have been reported in Avery County, but all neighboring counties to Avery, including Mitchell (1), McDowell (7), Burke (5), Caldwell (3) and Watauga (5) have all reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Monday, March 30, according to the News & Observer.
Neighboring Tennessee counties Carter County (1) and Johnson County (2) also report active cases, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on Monday, March 30, that 47 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 34 negative results and 13 results pending.
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County with 420 reported cases, and 186 reported cases in Wake County and 122 cases in Durham County.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 164,785 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 11 a.m. on March 31, with 3,173 reported deaths. The university also reports that 5,945 patients have recovered from the virus.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
