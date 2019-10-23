NEWLAND — Yellow Mountain Enterprises, a nonprofit which serves locals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has received a full kitchen renovation free of charge.
Kellie Holman, the store manager at Banner Elk Lowe’s Home Improvement location, said the company gives $5,000 to each of its stores each year to make a project reality for a local organization.
The store donated all the materials and labor to completely remodel the kitchen area which YME Executive Director David Tate said serves as the hub for 30 lunches every day.
YME provides employment for its clients scaled to their abilities, and also provides education programs that teach clients life skills to allow them to live more independent lives.
YME provides that employment by operating a number of different businesses, including the the Treasure Box Thrift Store, a trophy shop and engraving business, among others.
Tate said clients mostly bring their own lunch, and the YME hosts regular cooking classes.
“We’ll probably do more cooking classes now that the kitchen is a decent size,” Tate said.
Vocational Arts and Crafts Teacher Della Hatch said the cooking classes can involve anything from banana pudding to chili and teaches basics like measuring, pouring, stirring, setting appliances and reading directions, noting the clients love the cooking classes and take to the lessons well.
Some clients can struggle with basics of cooking, but sometimes clients bring in their own creations they learned how to make in class.
“They love seeing what they’ve made, and they get to eat it,” Hatch said.
YME client Josh Oaks does a number of different jobs for YME and said he enjoys working for the organization, working as a team and getting along with everyone there, noting his work there has improved him as a person. One of his favorite jobs is helping out with the thrift store.
“It’s a lot of work, but we get it done,” Oaks said. “We’ve got a lot of people buying neat things down there and a lot of our stuff is cheap.”
There are life skills classes taught on math, budgeting and reading, health and others that help clients become more independent.
Laken Benfield, another client, also enjoys doing work for the different enterprises.
“I like being around people,” Benfield said, noting YME has helped her improve her social skills.
To learn more about YME, click to their website at www.yellowmountainenterprises.org.
