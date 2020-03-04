LINVILLE — Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley has announced multiple staffing changes that will be taking place at the Williams YMCA of Avery County effective March 2.
“As we continue to grow both our programmatic offerings and footprint locally and in Mitchell County, it is imperative that our operation, membership and program participants receive the quality service they deserve,” Oakley said.
Current Director of Healthy Living Bonnie Clark will be promoted to Associate Executive Director. Bonnie’s new role will be to ensure operational and programmatic efficiency. The vacancy left by Clark’s advancement will be filled by current Assistant Director of Healthy Living, Lauren Wilson. Wilson's new title will be Director of Healthy Living, and she will oversee the YMCA’s Wellness Center, as well as the nine Evidence-Based Health Intervention Programs currently serving the Avery County community.
For more information on the Williams YMCA, click to www.ymcaavery.org or give them a call at (828) 737-5500.
