LINVILLE — In December of 1999, the current Cannon Memorial Hospital opened its doors in Linville.
The hospital was the product of a merger between Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore and the Old Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk, a move considered a necessity at the time.
The two hospitals were not financially viable, and the concern at the time was without a change, Avery County would find itself with no hospitals at all.
The process began a few years prior, and in 1999 the construction on the new facility was complete. The new facility was up and running by the end of the year.
Sloop was formally closed on October 3 on that year, and the staff moved to the old Cannon Memorial facility before migrating to the current facility in December.
John Blackburn, general manager of Linville Resorts, who was on the Board of Trustees when the merger happened and leading up to the project, said it would have taken $8 to 10 million get the old Cannon facility up the the standards of a modern facility, while location was a poor choice for the access of residents in the Southern part of the county and near Spruce Pine.
Sloop was too small to house the facilities the Board of Trustees wanted at the time. Blackburn said the brief consolidation into old Cannon was intended to get the staff familiar with each other.
CMH President Carmen Lacey was a nurse manager at Sloop when the consolidation and subsequent move to the new facility happened.
Patients had to be moved by ambulance to the new facility.
“Luckily our census was relatively low on the day that we moved and we didn’t schedule any surgeries on that day,” Lacey said. “Moving went well. There were some things that we hadn’t thought about prior to the move and during our preparation in getting this facility ready. When we got here we realized that we didn’t have any trash cans in our patient rooms; they were all over at the old Cannon.”
Lacey said even though staff had been given the chance to orient themselves to the layout of the new units, figuring out workflows and where all the equipment was located was an issue.
That December, right about Christmas, Lacey said there was a flu outbreak and multiple babies being born. The four-bed obstetrics unit which is now closed was full, and new mothers had to be moved to out to be moved to other beds while flu patients were being admitted for dehydration, pneumonia and post-flu symptoms.
“During the time when it’s historically pretty slow around the holidays because people want to be with their families, it was super busy and super stressful,” Lacey said.
The old hospitals had a family atmosphere that Lacey said has carried over to the new facility, but the old facilities had births, deaths, marriages and friendships forged at each of the old facilities.
The annual Sloop reunion is a way for former Sloop employees to keep in touch with those relationships, even by people who have retired from or left health care in the county.
“There are people who worked at Old Cannon who still maintain those relationships, and I fully support that,” Lacey said. “You go through things with people and it bonds you together forever.”
Lacey recalled an infant death and the people who surrounded her while she held a baby that was actively dying in her arms.
“That forges something between us that can’t be broken,” Lacey said. “We were there for that tiny, tiny baby’s short life, and we were there when he passed from this world, and those are things that you just don’t forget.”
Lacey’s executive assistant Jean Johnson, who supervised registration at Old Cannon, said the atmosphere at that hospital felt like a big family as well, even after the merger.
“Everybody felt close,” Johnson said, noting that in the new facility everything is more spread out and sometimes you do not know people in the next department, but she still enjoys being there.
Nurse Debbie Cornett used to be at Sloop, and she cannot remember much of the specifics about the day of the move other than it being busy and the cold winter, but the staff from the two hospitals came together.
The anniversary comes while a new wing is being built to house a new medical unit at Cannon Memorial Hospital, as part of the expansion of inpatient behavioral health services at the hospital, and the Old Cannon, the last visible remnant of the old facilities, is set to be demolished before the property is repurposed as the site of a hotel and other mixed-use.
