BURNSVILLE — The Yancey Learning Center of Mayland Community College is proud to announce the launch of a new Paralegal Certificate Program recently approved by The North Carolina State Bar Board of Paralegal Certification.
This new program prepares students who already possess an associate degree or a bachelor's degree for a career as a Paralegal. Students can complete the Paralegal Certificate Program and begin their legal career in just 12 months and North Carolina residents may take this class for FREE through the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief (GEER) fund.
The paralegal field is one of the few employment growth fields in the United States. Law firms and corporate legal departments are relying more heavily on paralegals as cost-saving measures to performs tasks once routinely handled by attorneys. The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, forecasts a faster-than-average growth rate of 10 percent through 2029.
“We are very proud to offer the Paralegal Certificate Program to our local community and to professionals across Yancey, Mitchell and Avery counties,” said Monica Carpenter, Associate Vice President Workforce Development & Continuing Education. “The program offers a comprehensive, in-depth education into this growing field. Students have a wonderful opportunity here at the Yancey Learning Center to start a new career or add to their existing skills. I am confident that the Paralegal Certificate Program stands with the very best professional development training of its type in the state.”
The Paralegal Certificate Program focuses on giving participants the most in-demand skills and education to begin a paralegal career or advance an existing career in legal profession. The program will be taught by Shane Briggs, who holds undergraduate degrees from NC State University and NC A&T State University and a Juris Doctor from Elon University School of Law. Shane has served as law clerk for private firms and twice served as law clerk for the Resident Superior Court Judge of the 28th Judicial District. Upon successful completion of the program, students will be eligible to sit for the Paralegal Certification exam to become an NC Certified Paralegal.
In this program, students learn legal processes, court structure, interviewing, investigation, document preparation, file maintenance, correspondence, research, writing and analysis, as well as substantive topics of law, such as torts, contracts and civil procedure.
For more information click to www.mayland.info/paralegal or call Yancey Learning Center at (828) 284-0728.
