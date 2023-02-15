Highway 105 was closed for a few hours on Monday, Feb. 13, as the responders worked to put out the fire, clear the road and investigate the scene. Drivers had to turn around and take an alternate route.
North Carolina Highway Patrol, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Avery County EMS and Watauga Fire Marshall responded to the accident on Monday, Feb. 13.
Highway 105 was closed for a few hours on Monday, Feb. 13, as the responders worked to put out the fire, clear the road and investigate the scene. Drivers had to turn around and take an alternate route.
LINVILLE — A wreck on Highway 105 on Monday, Feb. 13, led to a fire in which the driver died and two passengers were injured.
Jay Carlin Zoellner, 50, was driving on Highway 105 toward Boone in a red pickup truck when he crossed the center line to the left and collided with an embankment and two trees, according to Sergeant Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troop G in Mitchell County. The incident occurred near Hwy. 184, he said. No witnesses of the initial accident were able to give their account of what happened to cause the wreck, so NCSHP is still investigating the situation, Morgan said.
The car caught fire, and while the two passengers were able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries, Zoellner succumbed to his injuries, Morgan said. The passengers were Zoellner’s daughters, both of whom were transported to Watauga Medical Center, according to Trooper Dellinger, also with NCSHP, who responded to the incident. Highway 105 was closed for approximately two hours as the responders worked to put the fire out, clear the road and investigate the scene.
