BEECH MOUNTAIN — Women Fighting for America is touring the East Coast and spreading family and constitutional values to those gathered at their rallies. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the five women made a stop in Beech Mountain at the White Wolf Lodge.
During the group’s stop, they held an outdoor rally in which WFA founder Christie Hutcherson said they received a gracious response from the crowd.
“It was really wonderful,” Hutcherson said. “People literally were either crying or coming up to us, hugging us and telling us thank you for being brave enough to go out there and give this message.”
According to Hutcherson, WFA began five months ago with the goal of encouraging bravery in women in order to strengthen the country and families, as well as provide clarity in a cultural landscape that produces divisiveness and confusion.
“We are literally the alternative to the NOW (National Organization for Women) movements. We are pro-life, pro-choice and we are constitutionalists. We believe in the founding of this nation and what the founding fathers meant for this nation. We’re not just conservative women, we’re American women,” Hutcherson said.
Hutcherson said that WFA does not outright support one political platform over the other. Rather, the organization is focused on promoting a set of ideas, particularly American values and the flourishing of the nuclear family.
“We’re the true feminists, and we’re going to show America what that looks like,” Hutcherson said.
WFA began their East Coast bus tour in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 29 and are looking to wrap up their slate of appearances and speeches in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Nov. 11. Hutcherson said the group's message is one of hope.
“We’re trying to come across to bring hope, education and prayer. We talk about our founding, our kingdom principles, we pray for each city that we go to and we talk about the very distinct visions and the collision course that this nation is on right now. This election cycle is literally the most important election in American history, and it’s about whether we’re going to be rooted in communism, socialism, or Marxism or rooted in American values, our constitution, our freedoms, our amendments and our rights,” Hutcherson said.
As part of the WFA movement, its members are looking at empowering local groups through partnerships with the Leadership Institute and the Heritage Foundation to teach civics, the country’s founding and to ground families in Biblical principles. The organization also has a lobbying arm with the goal of accessing federal dollars and putting the money toward education co-ops within communities.
Hutcherson describes herself as a businesswoman, a Christian, a women and a wife. She has dabbled in politics in the past, serving as a super delegate from Florida, as well as a committeewoman for the Republican National Convention. She says she felt a strong conviction to begin the Women Fighting for America movement during a tumultuous time in which the country has experienced the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest.
For those interested, they can get involved by clicking to womenfightingforamerica.com, signing up and filling out a short form. Hutcherson said that someone with the organization will then reach out to provide more information on how they can get involved.
