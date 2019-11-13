ELK PARK — An Elk Park woman was found dead after her husband called 911, saying he had stabbed her and that she was dead.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said Darrell Lee Callahan, 55, has been charged with murder with no bond. According to Frye, Callahan made a call to 911 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Frye said Callahan’s wife, Tammy, had been stabbed in the neck with a knife and was found dead at the scene at the Elk Park School Apartments.
N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. Search and arrest warrants were issued and Callahan was charged on scene.
Frye said the cause of death determined by an autopsy was a single stab wound to the neck.
Frye added that a welfare check had been performed at the residence a few hours prior to the incident, and noted that Tammy was fine at the time. Frye added she had said that there were no officers needed at the residence.
Callahan was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.