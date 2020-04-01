NEWLAND — A Newland woman was taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 27, after she sustained injuries in a single-vehicle incident that occured off Squirrel Creek Road.
According to an incident report provided by North Carolina Highway Patrol, the individual was traveling south at a speed of approximately 55 miles per hour when her Jeep veered off the right side of the road and traveled down an embankment, where it overturned and struck a tree before coming to a rest.
Avery County EMS responded to the call when it was placed at 10:49 a.m., with Linville Central Rescue Squad, Frank Volunteer Fire Department, Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department and Avery County Fire Marshal also responding to the incident. The individual was able to be extracted from the vehicle, stretchered and transported by ambulance to Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Aver County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan noted that the call to 911 was made by a driver of an Avery County Schools school bus.
According to Buchanan, the car came to rest 25 to 30 feet down the embankment, and the driver of the school bus was able to spot the wreck due to the bus driver’s elevated position. Buchanan was unsure if other drivers would have been able to spot the incident. The driver of the school bus was not a witness to the vehicle driving off the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.