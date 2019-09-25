ALTAMONT — A fatal crash took the life a woman traveling U.S. Hwy. 221 through Altamont on Friday, Sept. 20.
N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed Judy Eileen Ollis, 57, of Newland, died in the crash.
State Trooper M. Pitman said that Ollis was traveling North on Hwy. 221 when Ollis went off an embankment on the side of the road in the truck she was driving, rolling several times in the process.
“She just lost control of the vehicle in the middle of the road, started skidding in the middle of the road and ran off to the right,” Pitman said.
Pitman added Ollis was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, noting from what NCSHP could gather that she seemed to be driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
Traffic was shut down in both directions after the wreck for more than an hour as emergency personnel assessed and cleared the scene.
