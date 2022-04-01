BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is reporting zero COVID-19 patients at Watauga Medical Center on March 31.
It's the first time since a brief period in July 2021 that WMC has reported zero COVID-19 patients.
"On behalf of all of our employees, I think I can say that we are extremely happy we don’t have any COVID patients in our hospitals right now," said Senior Vice President for System Advancement at ARHS Rob Hudspeth. "It’s been a long journey for all of us, but it’s been particularly difficult for those involved in direct patient care in the COVID units."
As of March 31, AppHealthCare is reporting 18 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last five days and reports 12,208 cumulative COVID-19 cases.
"These employees have stepped up repeatedly to meet the daily challenges of caring for these patients," Hudspeth said. "But the emotional toll still exists. They’ve seen 115 patients pass away. That’s not something you ever forget. The human element of caring becomes so difficult when, over and over, you hope and pray that a patient will recover — but then you watch them continue to decline. That’s been really tough."
Fifty-nine Watauga County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications as of March 31, according to AppHealthCare.
While COVID-19 cases are trending in a positive direction, Hudspeth said ARHS is still tracking the BA.2 Omicron COVID-19 variant.
"We’ve seen rapid declines and then very sharp increases in COVID hospitalizations over the past two years – so we will continue to be prepared," Hudspeth said. "Because of how rapidly things can change, we will continue to take necessary safety precautions for patients, visitors and staff in our hospitals."
ARHS has also relaxed its visitation policy under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hudspeth said that at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital for adult and pediatric patients, ARHS is allowing two visitors at a time. In the Birthing Center at Watauga Medical Center, ARHS is allowing two visitors from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., along with only one overnight visitor.
