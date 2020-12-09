LINVILLE — Earlier this week, a cold snap brought all the trappings of winter to Grandfather Mountain. Temperatures dipped to 10.6 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -14.5 degrees, with wind gusts up to 70.2 mph. Conditions have warmed, relatively speaking, and the nonprofit nature park invites visitors to experience the wonder of winter at a mile high.
Winter weather frosts Grandfather Mountain
