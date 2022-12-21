GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Greenville/Spartanburg has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, until 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Freezing rain is expected in conjunction with a strong arctic cold front making its way through the High Country. Total ice accumulations in the advisory period is estimated at around one tenth of an inch.
Areas affected by the advisory are mainly found along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in portions of western North Carolina.
Difficult travel conditions are possible during the advisory period, and hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Most of the freezing rain is expected to fall along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment from around Black Mountain and Old Fort up to Blowing Rock late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Temperatures should warm quickly around sunrise on Thursday, ending the threat.
A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The target area of the advisory includes Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Rutherford Mountains and Yancey counties.
