GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG, SC — It appears that Avery County is in for its first winter blast.
On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. issued a Winter Storm Watch for the mountains of Western North Carolina and from 7 a.m. on Monday morning, Nov. 30, through noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
"In the wake of a seasonably strong cold front, moist northwesterly winds will produce impactful snow accumulation in the mountains of North Carolina near the Tennessee border," according to a bulletin issued by the NWS office.
Heavy snow is possible at westernmost high elevations, with event totals of generally 4 to 8 inches, and isolated spots of up to 12 inches. Most communities in Avery County may only see 1 to 3 inches total, according to NWS data. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph in some locations.
