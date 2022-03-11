GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG — A winter storm warning has been issued from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, for portions of the western North Carolina mountains, including Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service's Greenville/Spartanburg office.
Total snow accumulation of up to six inches is forecast in the warning area, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, according to the bulletin. Travel could be very difficult, with patches of black ice that may develop on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning, resulting in slippery spots. Wind chills could dip to as low as minus-10 degrees, which could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
According to NWS, rain will change to snow across the mountains of North Carolina early Saturday morning, beginning on the highest peaks and ridgetops of the Smokies around midnight and down to the valley floors by sunrise, as temperatures fall quickly below freezing. Snow will taper off to the Tennessee border by mid-morning, and should end everywhere by sunset Saturday.
Temperatures across the mountains will remain below freezing through Saturday, so black ice is possible. Winds will be strong enough to knock down a few tree limbs and power lines Saturday. The cold temperatures and strong winds will also result in bitterly cold wind chills Saturday afternoon and Saturday night at high elevations.
A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous, according to the bulletin. Only travel in an emergency, and if you must travel, NWS recommends keeping a flashlight, food, water and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
