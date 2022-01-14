AVERY — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in Avery County from 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
NWS stated that road conditions would cause travel to be “very difficult to impossible.”
A total of 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected in the Avery County region, and up to 20 inches may fall at elevations above 4,000 feet, while wind gusts may be as high as 35 miles per hour.
Avery County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Buchanan cautioned residents to stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm.
For more information on weather warnings and conditions, click to weather.gov/gsp.
