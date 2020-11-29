Editor's note: This report has been updated from a previous report to reflect new information.
GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG, SC — It appears that Avery County is in for its first winter blast.
On Monday morning, Nov. 30, the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. upgraded its issuance to a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of Western North Carolina above 3,500 feet, with a Winter Weather Advisory for the region with elevations below 3,500 feet through noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
"In the wake of a seasonably strong cold front, moist northwesterly winds will produce impactful snow accumulation in the mountains of North Carolina near the Tennessee border," according to a bulletin issued by the NWS office.
For the Winter Storm Warning area, heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated spots of 12 inches possible in parts of the Smokies, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory area, total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
According to the bulletin, Snowfall will begin in the higher elevations of the Smokies throughout Monday morning (Nov. 30), then spread northeast across the higher elevations through the day. Snow levels will fall through the afternoon, reaching the valleys by evening. The highest snow amounts will be in the Smokies, followed by the Sam`s Gap area, then the Roan Mountain region.
