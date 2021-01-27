BAKERSVILLE — A new observatory in Mitchell County is preparing to welcome local science students, teachers, artists and the public at large out to its mountaintop destination for an opportunity to peer into the heavens.
Willis Observatory is looking forward to opening later this year when the pandemic has subsided. In the meantime, the observatory’s founder, Chris Ayers, has been working to get the good news out about the observatory and has been contacting teachers at local schools to present to them a unique opportunity to present physics to students in a hands-on way.
“I just want to underscore that all students, teachers, school employees and artists in the four counties, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and McDowell, will always have free admission to the observatory. There is nothing more important to us than the education of students,” Ayers said.
Ayers has already been in contact with Avery County science educator Dr. Coleman Bailey, who teaches chemistry and helped establish the Avery Virtual Academy at Avery High School. Ayers said that teachers like Bailey will be responsible for communicating to the observatory the needs of teachers and students and how the observatory can be used as a source for instruction.
“I’ve had experience teaching astronomy before at the college level,” Bailey said. “I’m really looking forward to coming up with some ideas and possibly starting an astronomy group that goes over and plugs in there. I’m really excited about this opportunity, and I think there’s a lot I can pull in with the virtual students and with Avery County students in the future.”
According to Ayers, the Willis Observatory has in its possession five premium telescopes, two of which are research grade. Additionally, some of the observatory’s telescopes have the capability for astrophotography, which will be a point of focus for Ayers and his team as they take advantage of the dark sky that the area offers them. The new attraction will serve as a place where aspiring astronomy and physics students will be able to begin exploring the universe and conducting experiments. The observatory’s board also features two Ph.D. holders in physics and astrophysics who will also be reaching out to local schools and universities to welcome students to the observatory.
Meanwhile, other attractions will serve to keep members of the public stargazing in an atmosphere that will be fun for the whole family. These attractions include bottle rockets, LED cornhole, a 10-foot earth ball, a balloon buster game, a bubbletron, kite flying, a bingo machine and, to top it all off, the observatory even features its own UFO landing pad, just in case some extraterrestrial visitors would like to join in on the fun.
The observatory has been a passion project for Ayers since he and his wife retired to the mountains some time ago. Previously, Ayers had served as a pastor at a church in Charlotte for 30 years before launching himself into his new endeavor.
“I’ve always been a beach bum, but my wife grew up on Bear Creek (in Mitchell County). Her family was there going back generations before anyone else was,” Ayers said. “We just wanted to give back to the community. I just retired. I’m a newbie to astronomy, but I’ve learned so much in the past few years and I have so much more to learn.”
While the opening of the observatory is a couple of months away, Ayers will continue preparing the observatory to welcome the public when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, Ayers says he will only continue to further his expertise in the practice, while seeking to expand the community of astronomers and scientists in the local area.
“The astronomy community is one of the best of all communities. People help you bend over backwards to help you learn what you need to learn. They don’t make you feel stupid. Questions are welcome, and I can’t thank people enough. Some of the local astronomers have been so nice to me and helpful,” Ayers said.
