LINVILLE — “Necessity is the mother of invention” is a phrase that has been present in English vernacular for centuries, and in the midst of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, many groups have had to be adaptable, creative, and, yes, inventive when it comes to everything from surviving in business to putting food on the table.
One high-profile area that has had to adapt for the balance of the past calendar year has been local education. From keeping schools sanitized and safe to attend to transitioning classes or entire schools at a time from in-person attendance to remote learning due to the virus, Avery County students have exhibited unprecedented resilience.
One organization that has found a way to partner with the Avery County Schools system to assist in bridging the learning gap that the pandemic threatens to expand within the learning ability of local students has been Williams YMCA of Avery County. Seeing a need and having the resources to offer a partnering hand, The Y began working with ACS at the beginning of the school year to offer a safe place for students from kindergarten through fifth grade to come for remote learning camp each Wednesday, the weekday the schools designated for students to practice remote learning and closed its buildings for deep cleaning as part of the hybrid “Plan B” offered as a choice by Governor Roy Cooper’s office for reopening last August.
As the pandemic has endured, the schools have been forced to adapt, at times closing all county schools, individual classes or individual schools for periods of time in adherence to quarantine protocols. While the school system’s strategies have adapted, so did The Y in its effort to meet the growing need to provide additional opportunities for students to have a regular outlet for academic growth.
“Avery County has been forced to turn to remote learning more than expected. We were remote for a week in November, two weeks in December, two weeks in January and we are remote today. The county has also changed most snow days to remote learning days, so the kids are remote a lot,” Katie Croland, Youth Development Director with Williams YMCA who also organizes summer camp, snow camp, after school programming and all things kids for the organization explained. “We do our Remote Learning Camp for grades kindergarten through fifth grade, and we pretty much spend the morning having them do their remote learning homework. My job is to facilitate between all the schools and all the teachers. We’ve got around 40 kids that are all in different grades with different teachers, different schools and different times. I also work with the area principals whom I check in with every day and teachers check in on their kids.”
From the one-day-per-week model, Remote Learning Camp has grown out of necessity to expand its offerings to meet the ever-present needs of students benefiting from personal interaction and tactile learning.
“We noticed around Thanksgiving that the district was going remote for a longer chunk of time. I also am in charge of the YMCA after school programs in all the schools, so I had parents reaching out, and I kind of told my staff, ‘Hey, you guys aren’t going to be getting any hours for a while. So do you want to do what we’re currently doing on Wednesdays every day?” Croland said. “The school district knew what we were doing on Wednesdays, so Bonnie (Clark, Williams YMCA Associate Executive Director) reached out to someone with the district and told them we would be doing this. I reached out to the principals to let them know and they informed me of the kids who were of the highest need that I could reach out to and encourage to come here. It’s been a long process.”
Croland, herself an educator who has worked as an assistant principal and teacher, has hit the ground running with her role at the Y, having only been with with the organization for three months following her previous work with Grandfather Home for Children. Croland has played a significant role in shaping the Remote Learning Camp and facilitating ongoing communication with the school system to provide area students with an environment conducive to learning and educational growth.
“The schools and teachers are aware of our schedules, so from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. we have remote learning time. Every morning as soon as the kids come in they will put all their papers out. I make a schedule for each kid for the day and I keep their Zoom links on a spreadsheet. We have staff for each group who works with and are familiar with the kids,” Croland added. “It’s a lot of communication. I’m personally texting almost every teacher checking in. The other aspect is communication with the parents. They are checking with me throughout the day to check on how their child is doing. The other day I had 96 text threads in a single day.”
Remote Learning Camp currently serves around 40 students that represent all five county elementary schools, and the range of students, families, teachers and administration involved in maintaining the track of each student’s coursework and learning schedules makes it imperative for Croland and her staff to closely work in collaboration with ACS personnel.
“Having an education background has really given me a different perspective on all this,” Croland said. “I’ve been working with Ellis Ayers with the school district as I’ve noticed discrepancies between schools. It’s been hard for us personally because every teacher has their own style and expectations, so I’ve been helping to give some insight and feedback about what’s going on in the classroom in each school. The quality of instruction during the camp has gotten a lot better the past couple of months as I’ve been able to give them feedback that the district isn’t necessarily going to get from a parent, as the parent doesn’t have the big-picture view of what’s going on that I have.”
Ayers, Executive Director of Academic Services with Avery County Schools, acknowledges and is appreciative that the district has had the ability to leverage the collaborative effort with The Y into such a productive outlet for area students.
“The pandemic has created a tremendous number of hardships on Avery County families. Our students have been facing the challenges of inconsistent access to education opportunities brought about by inclement weather. COVID-19 has compounded those challenges exponentially as we have pivoted to a greater reliance on internet connectivity,” Ayers explained. “The YMCA has stepped in to provide additional supports for students during their remote programming. Their program has been very helpful for families and the school to serve as an additional partner and advocate for student learning. The collaboration with both the YMCA and WAMY’s after school programs have both been a huge benefit to offer students additional support and supervision during these difficult times.”
Croland expressed that feedback from area parents on the program’s effectiveness in the past several weeks has been both positive and beneficial.
“They’re very grateful for what we’re doing. As soon as they went remote, the district reached out to us and asked what we could do. The parents have been overwhelmingly positive in their response,” Croland noted. “The parents are often at work and not everyone can just drop what they’re doing when the school system goes remote. The teachers send us letters and treats in appreciation and support. The kids would not be on their Zooms in many cases if not for the Y.”
The process by which The Y’s Remote Learning Camp serves students is not unlike the experience of the classroom setting. The students receive in-person tutelage and hands-on instruction that goes beyond the screen staring and comprehension that occurs through virtual instruction.
“We do a lot of small groups, so if a group of kindergartners have math, we’ll try to keep them together. We try to do a lot of hands-on learning, which they aren’t able to receive on a remote basis. The regular teacher would give the manipulative and hands-on activities, but when it’s over Zoom they don’t have that in-person ability that’s normally in the classroom,” Croland added. “Our teachers have a checklist that helps to keep us on track, and we also provide computers, headphones, mice and things like that. Some kids learn better individually, and the good thing is that we have the same kids every day, so we get to know their learning styles and we try to accommodate it as best we can with what we have.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Avery County and its communities, the system made the transition to online classes. The transition illuminated the already-recognized dearth of internet connectivity across much of Avery County and the region of western North Carolina in general. For many students, that lack of connectivity serves to drastically diminish educational opportunities for the students who need them most. ACS and local leaders have embraced creative solutions, loaning out devices and dispatching Wi-Fi-equipped school buses as hotspots into low-connectivity neighborhoods to work to offset the issue. The Remote Learning Camp also plays a part in offering a location where students who aren’t able to leave the off ramp of the Information Superhighway can go online and keep pace.
“The last year has also made very apparent the digital divide between communities as it relates to broadband access. There are significant portions of our county that do not have broadband service available and/or affordable. Families that live in those areas have to make significant efforts to “plug in” to the virtual and digital sessions offered by the school by finding other areas to connect,” Ayers added. “Our county commissioners have been incredibly supportive in helping our students have iPads and Macbooks. We need additional help and advocacy at the state and business level to gain the access to broadband to fully leverage the connection of the devices. Organizations such as the YMCA allow for students to gain access with support. It takes multiple partnerships working together to educate students during the pandemic.”
“The lack of broadband availability is something I’m passionate about,” Croland noted. “We just had a breakfast last week with our senators and I spoke there to express how much we need this. I would say about 25 percent of my kids don’t have internet at home, which I think is a big reason why they come, because otherwise they wouldn’t be able not just to Zoom, but to do much of the classwork online that the county invests in. It’s a big issue.”
Through January, the Remote Learning Camp was offered at no cost to students and parents, as the program was primarily grant funded. However, with the continued nature of the virtual setting, the camp is providing services for $75 month for members and $100/month for non-members of The Y. Croland notes that subsidies are available from The Y for those qualified with financial difficulties that can help offset 10 to 50 percent of the cost, and added that some school principals have been able to provide budgeted financial support by way of scholarships to some of their students.
Although the duration of the current state of education affairs remains uncertain due to the virus, Croland and her staff are prepared to continue to provide the camp for those who can benefit from the program.
“As long as we have the staff we have the room to grow, so we’re currently in the process of hiring three to four more staff members in the next couple of weeks so that we can add more kids if we need to,” Croland explained. “When The Y was closed due to the pandemic, we lost half our staff, so we’ve been working to rebuild. I’m at the point where I have a solid number of staff, and we’re trying to build on that. We don’t know really how long this pandemic will last, but with the addition of staff, we’re able to add students as needed.”
For more information on The Y’s Remote Learning Camp, contact Croland by calling (828) 737-5500, or emailing katiec@ymcaavery.org.
