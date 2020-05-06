BANNER ELK — Although the recent pandemic has affected many local businesses, one highly anticipated venture is set to open its doors this week.
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster near Sugar Mountain is scheduled to open to local patrons on Saturday, May 9, according to a post from the business on social media.
“We are thrilled with the response we have received from everyone with the announcement of the alpine coaster FINALLY opening. As of now, the governor of North Carolina has announced that on May 8 nonessential business may open, but the stay at home order is still in effect through Phase 1... Reservations are open for May 9th-22nd for Phase 1. We ask only locals make reservations during this time,” according to the business’s recent social media postings. “Our steps to remain in compliance to the guidelines that the state has mandated... we will limit reservations to locals [defined as within 45 minutes of the facility] to a maximum of 20 individuals within an hour, allowing us to keep proper social distancing to six feet apart and proper sanitation requirements to our sleds and building.”
Though excited to welcome customers to a new form of entertainment and the first attraction of its kind in North Carolina, safety is at the forefront of the owners and operators.
“During this time, our top priority is the safety of our patrons and staff. We will continue to monitored safety guidelines and recommendations and adjust as needed. We ask that our patrons follow social distancing guidelines that have been set and remain home if they are symptomatic,” the post noted. “We ask that out-of-town patrons please be patient till Phase 2 to visit the coaster. During Phase 1 we will not accept walk ups; you must reserve your spot via our website.”
Wilderness Run is the first alpine coaster built in the Blue Ridge Mountains and offers views of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort as it races down a 3,160-foot track.
The ride starts at approximately 770 feet up a mountain, with gravity providing the horsepower and propulsion, accelerating to up to 27 miles per hour, with riders able to control the speed with a brake located on the side of the car. The ride boasts a trio of close-to-360-degree turns.
The coaster is owned and operated by Army veteran Eric Bechard and his wife, Tara, and Wilderness Run will be offering discounts to local patrons in the initial days of opening.
“We will be offering a discount for our locals during Phase 1. Discount will be $3 off single or bundle rides and child tickets ($5) will be waived and will ride free. Payment will not be due until you arrive for you reserved time,” the business’s Facebook page noted. “Again, we ask for patience as we tread these unknown waters and adjust as needed. Spots are limited, so make sure you reserve yours ASAP. As new guideline come out from the state, we will update our patrons on Facebook and website... We can’t wait to see you all on the mountain.”
For more information, click to www.wildernessrunalpinecoaster.com.
