AVERY COUNTY — With concerns of the Delta variant of COVID-19 growing, Avery County Schools have opened for full in-person operation this fall with efforts in place to keep campuses safe from COVID-19. However, in the first weeks of classes case numbers are already climbing.
The Avery County Schools website (averyschools.net) has a COVID-19 Dashboard updated each Friday with data regarding how many active cases and quarantined students, teachers and staff there are in county schools.
As of Sept. 3, there were 22 active cases of students with COVID-19, one COVID-19 for staff and no cases for teachers. The quarantine numbers for Sept. 3 were 123 students, four teachers and six staff members. These numbers reflect a slight decrease from the week before, which was the peak of cases since March of 2021. Many students left quarantine this past week, however a few more teachers and staff entered quarantine.
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said that the school board and the Avery County Health Department are working closely to develop the best strategies to combat COVID-19 on campuses.
According to Brigman, Avery County is following the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit provided by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit recommends universal mask wearing, social distancing, especially on transportation, recommendation of vaccination for those eligible as well as isolation and contact tracing in the instances of positive COVID-19 cases.
Diane Creek, director of the Toe River Health District, of which Avery County Health Department is a part, said that the schools need to do everything they can to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19.
“If people want their kids to stay in school, then they really need to wear masks,” Creek said. “In that case, they don’t have to quarantine when there’s a kid positive for COVID-19 in their classroom.”
Creek commented on the Board of Education’s decision on August 31 to have teachers wear masks and to install plexiglass dividers for teachers in classrooms, stating that this “is not going to do much good,” since the students are all still unmasked and exposed to one another.
According to Brigman, Avery County Schools are working to enforce social distancing in schools, although this is more difficult given the above average school enrollment numbers the county has seen this year. Facilities, Brigman said, are being cleaned twice per week. In classrooms, staff are working to keep students seated three feet apart and to allow them to spread out when possible, such as eating lunch outside, Brigman said.
On August 10, the Avery County Board of Education voted not to require universal masking in schools. The board decided to make masks optional, except on transportation where they are required, in favor of students and parents having the ability to make their own decisions about masking.
“We’re working hand-in-hand with our school nurses and the health department to do any kind of contact tracing,” Brigman said.
Although nobody is required to get tested, any individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 are requested to get tested. Students, faculty or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will follow Avery Health Department guidelines in regard to isolation.
To read the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open. To see an updated COVID-19 dashboard for Avery County Schools, click to averyschools.net.
